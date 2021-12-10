Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 19:38 Hits: 7

Santa Claus had better get his elves in line soon because Sen. Joni Ernst says we’re all getting bubkes for Christmas otherwise. Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke up for a prisoner’s right to not eat “gluten food,” Rep. Jim McGovern was ready for his close-up and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney appeared ready to explode.

All that and more in this week’s episode of Congressional Hits and Misses.

The post McGovern for Broadway, margaritas for Senate pages and no toys for Xmas — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/12/10/mcgovern-for-broadway-margaritas-for-senate-pages-and-no-toys-for-christmas-congressional-hits-and-misses/