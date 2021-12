Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 13:45 Hits: 3

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Greg Meeks (D-N.Y.) said he wants to lead a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan next month to reassert America’s commitment to the self-ruling island that China sees as under its control.“I want to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/585264-key-house-chairman-wants-to-lead-codel-to-taiwan-in-january