Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:25 Hits: 2

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, left, and his staff stand in the Hart Building atrium Thursday to film a Christmas socks video.

The post Photo of the day: Socks, but make it Christmas appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/12/09/photo-of-the-day-socks-but-make-it-christmas/