Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 22:02 Hits: 8

The House passed a sweeping legislative package on Thursday designed to guard against abuses of presidential powers as part of a package of reforms put forth by Democrats in the wake of former President Trump’s White House tenure.The legislation,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/585197-house-passes-bill-to-curb-presidential-abuses-of-power