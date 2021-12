Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 17:25 Hits: 1

Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) announced Wednesday evening that he tested positive for COVID-19 and has "mild symptoms," just hours after he spent a considerable amount of time on the House floor managing debate for Republicans on several...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/585119-house-republican-announces-positive-covid-19-test-hours-after-managing-floor