The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

McConnell and Schumer on private sector vaccine mandates

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

McConnell and Schumer on private sector vaccine mandates

1 00:00:00,120 --> 00:00:06,030 >> President Biden's absurd private sector vaccine mandate is blatant overreach. It 2 00:00:06,030 --> 00:00:12,210 is illegal. The administration has already lost in federal court and had it blocked. 3 00:00:12,210 --> 00:00:18,660 Washington Democrats have lashed themselves to a mass that is very simple. Unvaccinated 4 00:00:18,660 --> 00:00:22,620 people. Should be fired. 5 00:00:22,620 --> 00:00:28,090 >> There should be one message and one message only coming from this chamber to the American people. 6 00:00:28,090 --> 00:00:33,630 Get vaccinated get boosted stay safe yourself. Keep your families your 7 00:00:33,630 --> 00:00:35,540 communities and our country safe.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/12/08/mcconnell-and-schumer-on-private-sector-vaccine-mandates-431067

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version