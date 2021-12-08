Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 17:00 Hits: 1

McConnell and Schumer on private sector vaccine mandates

1 00:00:00,120 --> 00:00:06,030 >> President Biden's absurd private sector vaccine mandate is blatant overreach. It 2 00:00:06,030 --> 00:00:12,210 is illegal. The administration has already lost in federal court and had it blocked. 3 00:00:12,210 --> 00:00:18,660 Washington Democrats have lashed themselves to a mass that is very simple. Unvaccinated 4 00:00:18,660 --> 00:00:22,620 people. Should be fired. 5 00:00:22,620 --> 00:00:28,090 >> There should be one message and one message only coming from this chamber to the American people. 6 00:00:28,090 --> 00:00:33,630 Get vaccinated get boosted stay safe yourself. Keep your families your 7 00:00:33,630 --> 00:00:35,540 communities and our country safe.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/12/08/mcconnell-and-schumer-on-private-sector-vaccine-mandates-431067