Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 17:14 Hits: 1

President and congressional leaders pay respect to Bob Dole in U.S. Capitol

1 00:00:05,190 --> 00:00:10,700 >> From that first speech through his years in leadership through Bob's 2 00:00:10,700 --> 00:00:16,410 incredibly active retirement in name only. He built brighter futures 3 00:00:16,410 --> 00:00:22,440 for millions. Bob was blessed with long lives to 4 00:00:22,440 --> 00:00:24,540 watch this legacy take effect. 5 00:00:25,880 --> 00:00:30,890 >> But that was no accident. Bob like to joke that he planned for longevity. 6 00:00:31,730 --> 00:00:37,320 >> By closely studying our most senior colleagues. He had a whole comedy 7 00:00:37,320 --> 00:00:43,230 routine about how he had tried to copy Strom Thurmond's eating habits. Strom 8 00:00:43,230 --> 00:00:46,110 . Texas Rep.. I take a shrimp. 9 00:00:47,190 --> 00:00:53,530 >> If he eats a banana. I eat a banana. The years were well spent however not 10 00:00:53,530 --> 00:00:59,110 because of his titles but because of what he accomplished. Today tens of millions of Americans 11 00:00:59,110 --> 00:01:04,330 veterans the elderly the disabled and millions of kids across the country are better off. 12 00:01:04,330 --> 00:01:10,270 Because of Bob Dole. He never lost his roots as a principled pragmatic Kansas 13 00:01:10,270 --> 00:01:15,790 Republican. And Bob never hesitated to work with Democrats to get things done 14 00:01:15,790 --> 00:01:17,740 as speaker of the house. 15 00:01:17,740 --> 00:01:22,990 >> There is a special source of pride for us in the House that Senator Dole began his 16 00:01:22,990 --> 00:01:28,360 congressional career in the House of Representatives and it is fitting that 17 00:01:28,360 --> 00:01:33,460 as we gather in the Capitol Rotunda home to American heroes memorialized in 18 00:01:33,460 --> 00:01:38,980 marble and bronze to pay tribute to an extraordinary patriot. As 19 00:01:38,980 --> 00:01:44,170 I stand here and see his coffin on the catapult that was built for Lincoln with 20 00:01:44,170 --> 00:01:49,420 that flag drop draped over it I'm sure many of you here will agree it's hard to 21 00:01:49,420 --> 00:01:55,120 think of anyone who was more worthy to have a flag draped over his coffin 22 00:01:55,120 --> 00:01:59,830 because of his great patriotism to our country. 23 00:01:59,830 --> 00:02:06,290 >> We may hear the very heart from American democracy. The 24 00:02:06,290 --> 00:02:11,290 capital of the United States of America to receive a hero. 25 00:02:13,360 --> 00:02:19,450 >> Of that democracy. For a final time. Robert 26 00:02:19,450 --> 00:02:24,730 Joseph go. Belongs here. In 27 00:02:24,730 --> 00:02:30,200 this place. In this temple of liberty to liberty and to temple 28 00:02:30,200 --> 00:02:35,510 to possibilities. Bob Dole loved this 29 00:02:35,510 --> 00:02:36,020 capital. 30 00:02:38,010 --> 00:02:39,490 >> Where he served the nation. 31 00:02:40,860 --> 00:02:46,560 >> Shaped by the figures that surround us he did great work. They once asked him why 32 00:02:46,560 --> 00:02:52,310 in God's name he vote to continue to fund Amtrak he said because if he didn't Biden 33 00:02:52,310 --> 00:02:58,310 would stay over night and cause more trouble. I commuted every day to 34 00:02:58,310 --> 00:02:58,750 restore. 35 00:03:00,390 --> 00:03:06,570 >> My fellow Americans. America has lost one 36 00:03:06,570 --> 00:03:12,140 of our greatest patriots we may follow his wisdom 37 00:03:12,140 --> 00:03:17,750 I hope and his time as truth. That's the truth of the matter is 38 00:03:17,750 --> 00:03:23,960 as divided as we are the only way forward for democracy is unity consensus. 39 00:03:24,020 --> 00:03:25,250 >> The only way.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/12/09/president-and-congressional-leaders-pay-respect-to-bob-dole-in-us-capitol-432867