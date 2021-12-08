Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021

Pelosi asked if the Capitol is safer almost a year after January 6 attack

1 00:00:00,780 --> 00:00:06,390 >> As we approach the end of the year if you can I have two questions. One is do you think that the capital is 2 00:00:06,390 --> 00:00:10,920 safer this year than it was a year ago. 3 00:00:10,920 --> 00:00:16,560 >> Of course I do but I we will always ensure that that is the case and we are having 4 00:00:16,560 --> 00:00:21,810 are all of the reviews of what we passed into law and how that is 5 00:00:21,810 --> 00:00:27,330 being implemented. But let me just say this about one year ago and that is I 6 00:00:27,330 --> 00:00:32,610 don't think that whatever preparation anybody would have made that anybody could predict that 7 00:00:32,610 --> 00:00:38,160 the president of the United States would incite an insurrection and a violent one. So 8 00:00:38,160 --> 00:00:43,440 I don't fault anybody for not knowing who had responsibility of communication and the rest on all of 9 00:00:43,440 --> 00:00:46,020 this that the president. 10 00:00:46,020 --> 00:00:51,630 >> The president was instigating this. I'm very proud of the work of the January 6 11 00:00:51,630 --> 00:00:57,060 committee as I see. As you see we see it together in the public domain. The actions 12 00:00:57,060 --> 00:01:02,460 that they are taking to seek the truth and the truth will tell us some things about our 13 00:01:02,460 --> 00:01:07,650 exposure. Then further. But also I don't I 14 00:01:07,650 --> 00:01:13,050 don't know if you can see but from the windows in the capital we can see actions being taken to 15 00:01:13,050 --> 00:01:14,120 protect the capital. 16 00:01:14,160 --> 00:01:14,580 >> Further.

