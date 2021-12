Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021

House Dems expect Lauren Boebert to be "held accountable" for anti-Muslim remarks

House Democratic Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) says he expects for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to be "held accountable" following her anti- Muslim remarks directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

