Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 15:15 Hits: 1

He's trying to get the jury to vote for him despite his guilt. It worked for him in the media for months.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/criminal-justice/584870-jussie-smolletts-final-act-how-a-hate-crime-hoax-became-a-pitch-for