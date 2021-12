Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 15:45 Hits: 0

Jimmy Fallon is giving a boost to COVID-19 vaccine boosters, teaming up with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion for an offbeat, Christmas-themed music video encouraging Americans to get "in line" for the shots."...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/584677-jimmy-fallon-ariana-grande-and-megan-thee-stallion-release-pro