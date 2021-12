Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 17:47 Hits: 9

President Biden wrapped a two-hour video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, during which the U.S. president warned Moscow against invading Ukraine.The White House said in a subsequent readout th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/584716-biden-wraps-two-hour-call-with-putin