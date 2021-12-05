Bob Dole’s life in Washington in 10 photos

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 12:25 Hits: 2

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole died Sunday at 98.

CQ Roll Call delved into its archives to remember the former senator’s decades in D.C.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_5961471 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5961471" ); playerInstance_5961471.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/kwUlcw7H", }) var playerInstance_5961471 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5961471" ); playerInstance_5961471.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/kwUlcw7H", })

Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., talks on the telephone on a balcony in this undated photo. (Andrea Mohin/CQ Roll Call file photo)From left: Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., at Dole’s office for lunch in this undated photo. (Laura Patterson/CQ Roll Call file photo)Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., and Elizabeth Dole with their dog. (Photo by CQ Roll Call)Bob Dole and Rep. Jack Kemp, R-N.Y., arrive at a campaign rally for the Republican Party of San Diego. Dole was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 and selected Kemp as his running mate. (Maureen Keating/CQ Roll Call file photo)Rep. Jack Kemp, R-N.Y., second from left, and Bob Dole stand with their wives at the Republican National Convention in summer 1996. (Photo by CQ Roll Call)From left, former Sens. Warren Rudman, George Mitchell, Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, R-Tenn., Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C., former Sen. Bob Dole, and Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., pose in front of portrait of Mr. Dole, in the old Senate chamber in 2006. (Photo from CQ Roll Call Archive)Former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., salutes the casket of Sen. Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii, as his body lies in state in the Capitol rotunda, as Dole’s wife, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C., looks on. Inouye died in 2012 at the age of 88. Bob Dole and Inouye knew each other since they were recovering from their World War II battle wounds. Dole was assisted to the casket saying, “I wouldn’t want Danny to see me in a wheelchair.” (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)Former Sen. Bob Dole. R-Kan., jokingly announces in September 2015 that he is also running for president, during an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Allied Forces Victory in the Pacific and the end of World War II. (Al Drago/CQ Roll Call file photo)Former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., greets a beagle mix puppy during the Paws for Love Valentine’s Day animal adoption event in the Rayburn Building to draw attention to the plight of rescue animals on February 14, 2017. The event was hosted by the ASPCA and the Congressional Animal Protection Caucus. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The post Bob Dole’s life in Washington in 10 photos appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/12/05/bob-doles-life-in-washington-in-10-photos/