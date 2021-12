Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 14:50 Hits: 7

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Sunday that the Food and Drug Administration was in discussions to streamline the authorization of an omicron-specific vaccine....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/584387-cdc-director-confirms-fda-in-discussion-to-streamline