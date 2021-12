Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 17:51 Hits: 0

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday ripped into the Republican lawmakers threatening a government shutdown over President Biden's coronavirus vaccine mandate, accusing them of promoting a dual crisis of the economy and public health."It is,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/584035-pelosi-hammers-anti-vax-republicans-for-threatening-shutdown