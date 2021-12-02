Coal in your legislative stockings

Articles

The weather outside might not be so frightful, but Congress’ inability to do anything on time sure does suck. Here we are in December, and, as usual, there is a mess of legislative business to attend to. That makes the most wonderful time of the year, at least on Capitol Hill, not so wonderful. It also begs the question: Is working on Capitol Hill worth it? As the parties work furiously to recruit stars to run for the House and Senate, what’s their selling point?

Here to discuss on the Political Theater podcast are CQ Roll Call’s own Niels Lesniewski and Bridget Bowman.

