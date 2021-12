Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 17:56 Hits: 0

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that will expedite financial disclosures from judges.The chamber passed the Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act in a 422-4 vote, with just four Republicans voting against the legislation...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/584039-house-passes-bill-to-expedite-financial-disclosures-from-judges