Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021

Republican senators threaten to shut down government over vaccine mandate ahead of Friday deadline

1 00:00:00,090 --> 00:00:06,180 >> On November 3rd a group of senators 15 of us in fact. Declared 2 00:00:06,180 --> 00:00:11,500 our intentions. Sending this letter to Senator Schumer. And 3 00:00:11,500 --> 00:00:17,020 in this letter we made very clear that we quote will 4 00:00:17,020 --> 00:00:22,900 not support and will use all means at our disposal to oppose legislation 5 00:00:22,900 --> 00:00:29,050 to the funds or in any way allows the enforcement of present President Biden's employer vaccine 6 00:00:29,050 --> 00:00:33,100 mandate. I don't want to shut down the government the only thing I want to shut down. 7 00:00:34,660 --> 00:00:41,320 >> Is Congress. Funding enforcement of an immoral unconstitutional vaccine 8 00:00:41,320 --> 00:00:41,890 mandate.

