Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:00 Hits: 0

The program has been on hold since the summer after reports of problems with the inital rollout last year.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2021/12/01/va-to-resume-medical-records-overhaul-in-early-2022-with-new-leadership-guiding-the-work/