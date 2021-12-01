Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 21:01 Hits: 0

Equity is top of mind this week. First, the omicron variant is now the topic of global conversation. How the story unfolded in the U.S. illuminates how disparity and racism are intrinsic to keeping the virus evolving. Harvard University public health expert Dr. Ingrid Katz speaks with Mary C. Curtis about how global vaccine equity is the only way through this pandemic and the only path to preparing for the next. Then we feature a conversation with Housing Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge about housing, infrastructure and reconciliation.

Show Notes:

The post What do the battle against omicron and HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge have in common? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/equal-time/what-do-the-battle-against-omicron-and-hud-secretary-marcia-fudge-have-in-common/