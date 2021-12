Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 15:53 Hits: 0

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for what she described as a failure to hold the members of the GOP caucus accountable after Rep. Ilhan...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/583771-ocasio-cortez-slams-mccarthys-ku-klux-klan-caucus-after-omar-death-threat