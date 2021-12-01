DeFazio joins Democrats heading for exits in 2022

Articles

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, a veteran lawmaker with 36 years of House experience under his belt, announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection in 2022.

“It’s time for me to pass the baton to the next generation so I can focus on my health and well-being,” said DeFazio in a release announcing his decision. “This was a tough decision at a challenging time for our republic with the very pillars of our democracy under threat, but I am bolstered by the passion and principles of my colleagues in Congress and the ingenuity and determination of young Americans who are civically engaged and working for change.”

Within an hour of DeFazio’s announcement, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., announced plans to seek the chairmanship during the next Congress. She is currently the second most senior Democrat on the committee and chair of its largest subcommittee, the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit.

DeFazio, 74, makes his announcement after a bruising year that saw his committee’s infrastructure bill largely overlooked in favor of a more modest bipartisan compromise in the Senate. DeFazio, who complained bitterly about being boxed out of the process, ultimately embraced the final bill, but allies acknowledged that he felt justifiably rolled by the process. He also is recovering from back surgery.

He won a 2020 election considered to be one of the toughest races he’s had since entering Congress in 1987. DeFazio faced Alek Skarlatos, an Afghanistan veteran and Republican best known for thwarting a gunman on a Paris-bound train from Amsterdam in 2015. Skarlatos later performed on “Dancing with the Stars” and played himself in a Clint Eastwood-directed movie about the train attack.

DeFazio beat Skarlatos by 6 percentage points last year in a district that backed President Joe Biden over Donald Trump by 4 points. In 2016, Hillary Clinton edged Trump by just .1 percentage point. Skarlatos has said he will run again, but faces more of a disadvantage: Under the new boundaries of the district, Biden’s margin would have been closer to 12 points.

News of DeFazio’s plans was reported earlier by Punchbowl News, spurring Republicans to weigh in even before DeFazio made his announcement. They noted that DeFazio is the 19th House Democrat to announce they will not run next year or are running for a different office.

“Committee Chairs don’t retire unless they know their majority is gone,” said National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Courtney Parella. “Nancy Pelosi’s days as Speaker are numbered.”

Irascible and pugnacious, known for wearing occasionally profane novelty socks and living on a boat when Congress is in session, DeFazio, a former wrestler, has served as chairman of Transportation and Infrastructure since 2019 but served on the committee since he came to Congress.

Senate run

DeFazio ran for the Senate in 1996, vying in the primary with his Oregon colleague, Sen. Ron Wyden in 1996. Wyden won the primary, getting 50 percent to DeFazio’s 44 percent.

He is not shy about that which he dislikes: During 2021, his distaste for a budgetary rule named after former Senate Budget Chairman Robert Byrd of West Virginia became apparent when DeFazio began regularly referring to what is commonly known as the “Byrd Rule” as “the dead guy rule.”

On days he was feeling particularly cantankerous, he’d joke about the Senate parliamentarian having a seance with Byrd, who died in 2010.

Nor is he a fan of Obama-era Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who he routinely refers to as “that jerk Larry Summers.” He was called out during one hearing for referring to Rep. Brian Mast, a Florida Republican, an “f—ing a-hole” on a hot mic. Mast said he was proud to receive the moniker.

Despite that, Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike have praised DeFazio for being fair and flexible despite his combative nature.

“It’s not hard to get an F-bomb out of him,” said Rep. Garret Graves, R-La. in June 2021. “But here’s the thing about him: Even though ideologically he and I are very, very different … what I respect about Peter is, if you can make a good policy argument, he’s open-minded about it.”

One of DeFazio’s deepest disappointments was that the bipartisan bill did not include the sweeping environmental provisions that he had hoped for. Climate change had a personal impact on DeFazio in 2021, when he watched parts of his Oregon congressional district grapple with a record-breaking heatwave.

To him, the Senate compromise did not sufficiently address climate change.

“Transportation is the largest fossil fuel emitter,” he said in July 2021, shortly before the Senate passed the bipartisan bill. “And anybody today who says there is no climate change is a jerk and an idiot. To do a transportation bill that doesn’t meaningfully deal with fossil fuel pollution from the largest source would be a travesty, and to lock in that policy for five years would be disastrous.”

But by November, with the House struggling to pass the bill, DeFazio had mellowed somewhat, saying that the massive investment in high-speed rail and transit will “all help reduce the nation’s carbon footprint.”

“Is this the bill I wanted?” he asked. “No. But we aimed really, really high.”

