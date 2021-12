Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:50 Hits: 8

On Dec. 11, NASA expects asteroid 4660 Nereus to be at its closest point to Earth over a 20-year period.

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/education/583770-nasa-says-huge-potentially-hazardous-asteroid-will