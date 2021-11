Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 14:31 Hits: 3

Overzealous policies to limit opioids have significantly hampered pain control for 18 million patients with moderate to severe chronic pain.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/583332-the-opioid-crackdown-leaves-chronic-pain-patients-in-limbo