Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 19:29 Hits: 0

The Defense Department had no announcements to report about the global posture review's results.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/11/29/pentagons-military-presence-review-done-but-details-lacking-on-new-deployments-troop-plus-ups-or-home-port-shifts/