Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 23:48 Hits: 3

The White House on Monday was dealing with the latest and most serious threat yet to President Biden's pledge to "shut down" the coronavirus: a new variant that experts worry is easily spread and could elude vaccines....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/583480-biden-faces-new-political-threat-in-omicron