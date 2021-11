Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 01:07 Hits: 9

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper is suing the Pentagon, arguing that the department he once led is now unlawfully blocking parts of his forthcoming memoir by claiming it is classified information....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/583315-former-defense-secretary-esper-sues-pentagon-in-memoir-dispute