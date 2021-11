Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 02:57 Hits: 10

At least 20 Sudanese troops have reportedly died following clashes with Ethiopian forces on the countries' shared border. Sudanese soldiers fell into an ambush on Saturday after traveling across...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/583318-at-least-20-sudan-troops-dead-after-clash-on-ethiopia-border