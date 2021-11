Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 12:30 Hits: 4

When President Biden visited a General Motors factory last week to test-drive one of the new electric Hummers, scheduled to debut next year, he wasn't just highlighting the comeback of the automaker. He was putting a pers...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/582723-car-guy-biden-puts-his-spin-on-the-presidency