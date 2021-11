Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 13:30 Hits: 4

Ketanji Brown Jackson, seen by Democrats as a top contender for a future Supreme Court vacancy, is one of three judges assigned the weighty task of reviewing former President Trump's bid to block a congressional subpoena...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/582908-potential-biden-supreme-court-pick-joins-fray-over-trump-jan-6