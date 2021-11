Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 16:09 Hits: 2

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen said on Sunday that former President Donald Trump will lose if he runs for reelection to the White House in 2024.During an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press,"...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/583281-cohen-says-trump-will-lose-if-he-runs-in-2024