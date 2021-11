Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 17:30 Hits: 8

The House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol faces both risk and reward by turning to two Trump allies with a history of lying as it seeks to map out the planning and financing of the Jan. 6 rallies....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/583079-jan-6-panel-faces-double-edged-sword-with-alex-jones-roger-stone