Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 14:00 Hits: 3

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department.In the week ending Nov. 20, there were ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/582950-jobless-claims-plunge-to-199k-lowest-level-since-1969