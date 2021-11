Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 19:30 Hits: 6

"The book includes shocking evaluations of the task force members' limited knowledge and grasp of the science of COVID and details heated discussions with task force members, including all of the most controversial ...

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/583026-former-trump-adviser-criticizes-trump-fauci-and-birx