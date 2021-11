Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 21:02 Hits: 14

San Francisco's district attorney is preparing to announce felony charges against eight people arrested in connection with a mass retail theft that occurred Friday night.District Attorney Chesa Boudin ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/582878-authorities-planning-to-file-felony-charges-in-san-francisco-retail