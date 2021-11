Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 20:42 Hits: 3

Republican Sean Parnell is suspending his Senate campaign after losing a legal battle for primary custody of his three children.In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Parnell said he was "devastated" by the d...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/582687-sean-parnell-suspends-pennsylvania-senate-bid