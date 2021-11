Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 09:00 Hits: 1

Timothy Antoine, governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, shares how the monetary authority launched one of the world’s first central bank digital currencies.

More podcast content

Show Notes:

The post D-Cash: How the Eastern Caribbean created one of the first CBDCs appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/d-cash-how-the-eastern-caribbean-created-one-of-the-first-cbdcs/