Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 23:20 Hits: 8

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said no effort was made to engage her and her progressive colleagues in Virginia's gubernatorial race earlier this month, which Democrats lost. "Before the Virginia elections...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/582570-ocasio-cortez-on-virginia-governors-race-we-were-unwelcome-to-pitch-in