Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 01:48 Hits: 7

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said she is "fearful" as the Build Back Better bill moves to the Senate after being passed by the House last week.In an interview that aired on "Axios on HBO" Sunday ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/582572-tlaib-fearful-as-social-spending-plan-heads-to-senate