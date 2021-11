Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 21:59 Hits: 9

The United States passed yet another sobering milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of 2021 coronavirus deaths surpassed the 2020 total....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/582502-us-covid-19-deaths-in-2021-outpace-last-years-toll