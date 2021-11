Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 15:43 Hits: 2

Marine vet Ruben Gallego argues that Flynn's past actions amount to treason and should forfeit his military pension.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/11/18/lawmaker-wants-to-strip-military-benefits-from-dia-director-turned-trump-aide-mike-flynn/