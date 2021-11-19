The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

At last, House passes massive reconciliation package

The House voted 220-213 Friday morning to send the Senate the $2.2 trillion reconciliation package — capping off overnight drama when GOP leader Kevin McCarthy stalled passage while speaking for more than eight hours.

CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down the politics and economics of the bill and highlight what comes next in the Senate. 

Show Notes:

The post At last, House passes massive reconciliation package appeared first on Roll Call.

https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/at-last-house-passes-massive-reconciliation-package/

