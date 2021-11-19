Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 15:08 Hits: 0

'Pathway to socialism': McCarthy speaks for several hours on House floor to delay voting on Build Back Better act

1 00:00:01,150 --> 00:00:06,290 >> What the Democrats are proposing. Is out of touch. In 2 00:00:06,290 --> 00:00:06,870 the extreme. 3 00:00:08,780 --> 00:00:13,990 >> What we have before us isn't a social spending bill it's a pathway to 4 00:00:13,990 --> 00:00:14,820 socialism. 5 00:00:15,980 --> 00:00:21,440 >> You know when I look at this bill it angers me. We 6 00:00:21,440 --> 00:00:26,780 are so better than this. You are spending so much money 7 00:00:26,780 --> 00:00:32,780 never before we spent less. Defeating Hitler Mussolini and 8 00:00:32,780 --> 00:00:38,480 Japan than you're spending tonight. 9 00:00:38,530 --> 00:00:45,170 >> We spent less but it cost us lives and 10 00:00:45,170 --> 00:00:48,360 you're celebrating it. 11 00:00:48,370 --> 00:00:54,730 >> I'm not sure if they'll be back your next time this evening showed that 12 00:00:54,730 --> 00:01:00,640 no matter the time the day or the circumstances House 13 00:01:00,640 --> 00:01:06,190 Republicans will always fight for you. Fight for your family and 14 00:01:06,190 --> 00:01:10,760 fight for our country with that Madam Speaker I yield back.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/11/19/pathway-to-socialism-mccarthy-speaks-for-several-hours-on-house-floor-to-delay-voting-on-build-back-better-act-410860