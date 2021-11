Articles

House Democrats are planning to vote Thursday evening on the massive social benefits and climate package at the core of President Biden's domestic agenda, lending the embattled party a significant victory heading into the long Thanksgiving recess....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/582216-democrats-plan-thursday-vote-on-massive-biden-bill