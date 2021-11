Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 20:30 Hits: 2

The House select subcommittee on the pandemic has issued a subpoena to Peter Navarro, a senior adviser to former President Trump, asking for documents and a deposition related to the committee's investigation into political interference from the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/582219-house-panel-issues-subpoena-to-former-top-trump-aide