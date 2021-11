Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 21:34 Hits: 8

The House voted almost entirely along party lines on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and take away his committee seats for posting an anime video depicting him violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/582031-house-votes-to-censure-gosar-and-boot-him-from-committees