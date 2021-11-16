Articles

Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Dingell outlines 'three buckets' to get more electric vehicles on the road

1 00:00:00,330 --> 00:00:06,180 >> But first can you talk about what the money for charging infrastructure would mean for expansion 2 00:00:06,180 --> 00:00:07,200 . Why is this important. 3 00:00:08,920 --> 00:00:14,050 >> So tiny. Can I just maybe start with what I tell everybody about how we're going to 4 00:00:14,050 --> 00:00:19,360 get evey adoption in the country. I always say they're carting buckets and we 5 00:00:19,360 --> 00:00:25,090 covered the three buckets between the two bills. The first is vehicles have to be affordable 6 00:00:25,090 --> 00:00:30,490 right now. Two too many people in the US have traditionally been 7 00:00:30,490 --> 00:00:34,620 more of a luxury car market and people haven't been able to afford them. 8 00:00:34,720 --> 00:00:40,090 >> And you're going to see tax credits that will be in. I called the build back better built because nobody knows what 9 00:00:40,090 --> 00:00:46,960 reconciliation is which will help make those cars more affordable as 10 00:00:46,960 --> 00:00:52,360 we are manufacturing building up and we get into more mass production and prices will 11 00:00:52,360 --> 00:00:57,720 eventually come down. The second bucket is that we've got to be a bit 12 00:00:57,720 --> 00:01:02,870 of berries here in the United States that have range that 13 00:01:02,870 --> 00:01:08,380 people have confidence will get them to where they need to go. We're listening 14 00:01:08,380 --> 00:01:09,550 to the previous panel. 15 00:01:09,550 --> 00:01:14,810 >> We've got to be able to develop those men most here in the US and we've got to build them here so we're 16 00:01:14,810 --> 00:01:20,680 not dependent on another country for those batteries creating more jobs in the process or 17 00:01:20,680 --> 00:01:26,050 replacing some jobs. But we're there will be more jobs in the long term. And the 18 00:01:26,050 --> 00:01:31,750 third bucket is that they've got to be able to charge. They've got to have confidence that 19 00:01:31,750 --> 00:01:36,430 they're there on the road that they're going to be able to find charging stations. 20 00:01:36,580 --> 00:01:42,460 >> And we're going to have to upgrade the power grid. So between the two bills we get there and actually 21 00:01:42,460 --> 00:01:48,250 building out the infrastructure or the vehicle chargers 22 00:01:48,250 --> 00:01:54,310 will sort of be covered in both bills too. But there's seven point five to 23 00:01:54,310 --> 00:01:59,800 build up those chargers in the infrastructure bill. We also have six billion dollars 24 00:01:59,800 --> 00:02:06,040 in there debt is a bill. Mike Doyle and I did to jumpstart advanced battery processing 25 00:02:06,040 --> 00:02:11,620 and then between the two bills who are also giving incentives for manufacturing new TV and 26 00:02:11,620 --> 00:02:18,400 advanced technology manufacturing to help companies transform their 27 00:02:18,400 --> 00:02:21,700 plants to be able to make them. 28 00:02:21,700 --> 00:02:27,670 >> So it's really important. We're going to the infrastructure investment 29 00:02:27,670 --> 00:02:32,860 support. Five hundred thousand charging stations which sounds like a lot but when you're covering the 30 00:02:32,860 --> 00:02:38,770 United States it's not. And then there'll also be direct loans that that'll go to DOJ to 31 00:02:38,770 --> 00:02:44,380 help manufacturers. So there's a lot of money in both of these bills to fill those three buckets 32 00:02:44,380 --> 00:02:49,870 which is how I described where we've got to go to to to make that transformation to 33 00:02:49,870 --> 00:02:50,920 electric vehicles.

