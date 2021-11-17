House votes to punish Gosar for video depicting killing of AOC

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 16:55 Hits: 3

The House censured Rep. Paul Gosar and booted him from his committees Wednesday over a violent social media post, representing a rare rebuke of a colleague that Speaker Nancy Pelosi deemed an "emergency."

Two Republicans — Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney — joined all Democrats in voting for the measure, which censured Gosar and removed him from his spots on the Natural Resources and Oversight committees. Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) voted present.

Censures are uncommon in the House, with the last formal admonishment of a member in this manner occurring more than a decade ago. But Pelosi and Democratic leaders moved quickly toward the punishment after Gosar posted an anime video last week that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden.

“We can not have a member joking about murdering another," Pelosi said Wednesday on the House floor.

"This is about workplace harassment and violence against women," she said.

While censure itself is rare, this is just the latest episode in the clash between House Democrats and Republican leaders on how best to respond to the more extreme members of the GOP — a problem that continues to resurface, particularly since the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The resolution will censure Gosar and remove him from both the House Oversight and Natural Resources committees. Ocasio-Cortez is also a member of the Oversight Committee.

House Republican leadership has not taken action against Gosar. The Arizona Republican deleted the video and issued a statement explaining his rationale,but not apologizing, following a call from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Gosar said Wednesday on the House floor the video was "mischaracterized," though he did not apologize to Ocasio-Cortez.

"I do not espouse violence towards anyone. I never have. It was not my purpose to make anyone upset,” he said.

During the two procedural votes that preceded the censure resolution, Gosar sat against the back wall of the chamber, in the dimly lit sunken perimeter, often hunched over and barely visible behind the last row of chairs. He wore an American flag mask, sometimes around his chin and other times covering his nose and mouth, as he chatted with fellow Republicans who came by to confer with him.

As final votes rolled in, Gosar perched once again along the back wall and collected back slaps and fist bumps from GOP colleagues.

McCarthy Wednesday called the vote an “abuse of power” by Democrats.

"Rules for thee but not for me. This is part of a larger pattern," McCarthy said. House Republican leadership had recommended a “no” vote against the resolution, calling the issue settled by Gosar's prior explanations, which some GOP lawmakers said was sufficient.

“I always give people the benefit of the doubt. Although I certainly disagree with the cartoon or whatever it was, he said he’s sorry. He certainly explained that he understands why it’s not right,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.).

But Gosar's posting of the video further inflamed tensions between Democrats and Republicans and exacerbated Democratic fears about rhetoric spurring more violence across the country. The Capitol Police say threats against members of Congress have spiked this year in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“As leaders in this country, when we incite violence with depictions against our colleagues, that trickles down into violence in this country, and that is where we must draw the line, independent of party or belief. It is about a core recognition of human dignity and value and worth,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a floor speech Wednesday.

Party relations in the House have hit new lows over disputes that range from mask mandates in the chamber to Republican lawmakers trying to shrug off the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Although some of those divisions — such as the mask mandate — have mainly been used as culture war targets to rile up a political base, other strife has had further-reaching and more dangerous consequences.

Some hard-line House Republicans have called for members of their party who voted for the infrastructure package to face punishment and removal from their committees. Since then, some of the 13 House Republicans who voted for the package have received death threats amid the backlash from the party’s right flank.

Wednesday’s vote is the second time this year House Democrats have led an effort to punish a GOP member of Congress. Earlier this year, the House voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her committees for her incendiary rhetoric and espousing of conspiracy theories.

Eleven Republicans voted to strip Greene of her committees, but few GOP lawmakers were expected to vote to punish Gosar Wednesday. Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who have been outspoken in criticizing the more extreme members of their party, have said they will support censuring Gosar.

Some Republicans who voted for the measure punishing Greene said Democrats were going too far by removing Gosar's committee assignments in addition to censuring him.

“If it was just censure, that’d be one thing. But tied to the committee, it just is a stretch too far. And most of my fellow compatriots are on the same page,” said Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), who had voted to punish Greene. Asked whether Republican leadership should have condemned Gosar more forcefully, Upton said Democrats had effectively removed the need for further punishment.

“[Republican leaders have] never really done anything, and now they don’t have to,” Upton said.

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), one of the 13 Republicans who helped clear the infrastructure bill, said he voted against it because "it's too broad. They're taking unnecessary shots at Republicans." Katko denied his decision was related to the blowback he received for his infrastructure vote.

“If we take over the House next year, the same thing can happen to Democrats,” he added.

House Democrats have largely shrugged off Republican warnings that they might take similar actions against Democratic lawmakers if the GOP takes the majority. Democrats see Gosar as an extreme example.

“If Democrats do something as egregious as Mr. Gosar they ought to be censured about it,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer in a brief interview. “This is not a partisan issue. This is an issue about safety. Not inciting violence and acting in a way that is consistent with what the House ought to expect. Mr. Gosar did not do that.”

Censures are a rare and unique action in the House. It was last successfully used against then-Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-N.Y.) in 2010 for misusing federal resources, filing inaccurate financial disclosure forms and failing to pay taxes on a rental property in the Dominican Republic. Only 23 members have ever been censured in the House.

If the censure resolution passes by a simple majority, the punishment generally involves the member standing in the well of the House chamber to receive the rebuke from their colleagues. Republican-led attempts to censure House Democrats over the last two years fizzled after they failed to garner enough votes in the House.

“Censure should not be frivolous. This is a 10-year gap [from] the last time we did censure. I don't like having the responsibility of punishing members,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas).

“But what struck me was the reckless lack of consideration of what the remarks through a video would do in terms of the safety and security of the president of the United States and a member of Congress," Jackson Lee said.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/17/house-gosar-censure-aoc-video-522794