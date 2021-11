Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 21:05 Hits: 0

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), signaled on Tuesday that the group was more than ready to use its influence to ensure that President Biden’s $1.75 Build Back Better package passes through the House...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/581824-black-caucus-eager-to-see-bbb-cross-finish-line-in-house