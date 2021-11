Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 22:14 Hits: 0

Two Democratic Virginia delegates requested recounts in their districts' races on Tuesday as the party holds on to the possibility of a 50-50 split in the legislative chamber. Dels. Martha Mugler (D) and Alex Askew (D), who both represent...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/581842-virginia-democratic-lawmakers-request-recounts-in-two-house-of-delegates